In Dharamkot, Akali, Congress veterans face tough contest from AAP debutant

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, February 5

Veteran Akali leader Jathedar Tota Singh and sitting MLA of the Congress Sukhjeet Singh Lohgarh, alias Kaka, Lohgarh are pitted against a new entrant, Devinderjit Singh, alias Ladi Dhos, a 44-year-old young leader of AAP in the Dharamkot constituency of Moga.

The campaign of the Akali leader is being handled by his son Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, a Canadian citizen, who arrived here a couple of weeks ago, while that of Kaka is being managed by his brother Iqbal Singh, a US citizen.

The sitting MLA entered the poll arena climbing the ladder of religious politics through the SGPC polls. He lost his first Assembly poll in 2012 to Tota Singh. However, in 2017, he defeated Tota.

Now, Kaka faces a strong anti-incumbency in the area. Two influential Congress leaders of the area Harpreet Singh Hero, son of PCC ex-president Harcharan Singh Hero, and former secretary Gurwinder Singh Guggu had left the ruling party. Another PCC secretary, Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi Grewal, also left the Congress recently and is contesting the election on the Punjab Lok Congress’ ticket. Hero is contesting the election on Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s ticket, while Guggu has joined hands with AAP.

As compared to the aggressive campaign of the Congress and AAP, the SAD seems to be little defensive. Tota Singh, 80, hasn’t been in pink of health for the past few months. His campaign is mainly dependent on his son.

AAP candidate Ladi Dhos began his campaign two months ago, giving him an advantage over his rivals. Another factor that goes in his favour is the political legacy of his father late Kuldeep Singh Dhos, who passed away a few months ago. There’s sympathy for the AAP candidate. Ladi was groomed as a youth leader in the erstwhile Peoples’ Party of Punjab (PPP). He was its youth wing president.

Meanwhile, 163 villages and 2 urban settlements in the segment are located in the Sutlej basin, the absence of an effective flood management policy is a key poll issue.

