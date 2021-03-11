In Fazilka, Navjot Sidhu seeks relief for border farmers

Fazilka, April 28
Former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has demanded resumption of compensation for farmers, who own land across the border and face “hardships” in cultivating the fields.
For security reasons, farmers are not allowed to sow crops that grow up to 3-4 ft.
The Centre and state government used to give border farmers Rs 10,000 per acre in compensation annually. It was stopped in 2018.
Sidhu interacted with farmers near the barbed wire fencing in Ghurka village and listened to their grievances.
Villagers complained of Pakistani wild boars damaging their crops.
Meanwhile, Sidhu took a dig at the AAP government. “The mere announcement of freebies won’t develop the state. The government needs to generate extra income to turn promises into reality,” he said.
“AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had said it was his responsibility if any of the Punjab farmer died by suicide. More than 20 farmers have died by suicide ever since the AAP government has assumed charge. Why is he mum now?” asked Sidhu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors