In Ferozepur, 2,000 fire incidents, 1 FIR

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, November 8

As paddy harvesting continues in the state, the number of farm fire incidents is also on the rise. The same is true for the border district of Ferozepur as well.

More than 2,000 cases of stubble burning have been reported in the district so far. However, only one FIR has been registered. With a reported air quality index (AQI) of 226 today, respiratory issues among residents have also been increasing.

Asha Monga (68), a resident, said for the last 15 days, she had avoided coming out of her house due to the poor air quality.

The Agriculture Department has been making constant efforts to make farmers aware about the ill-effects of burning crop residue. It has identified 22 villages as hotspot zones where over 20 instances of stubble burning have been reported.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Jangir Singh said nodal officers have been appointed in these villages.

“The department has given machines for mixing stubble in the soil to 4,000 farmers on a subsidy and 140 baler machines are also being used in the fields,” the CAO said.

DC Rajesh Dhiman said the number of cases had reduced by 30 percent compared to last year. Sukhbir Agro Energy Limited General Manager Arvind Bedi said the company had purchased 1.60 lakh tonnes of paddy straw from farmers till date.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Ferozepur #Pollution #Stubble Burning