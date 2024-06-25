In Ferozepur, 56 medical posts lying vacant

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, June 24

In the wake of acute shortage of men and machinery, the healthcare scenario in Ferozepur district continues to present a grim picture.

Against 121 sanctioned posts of doctor, half of them, 56, including posts of SMO, are lying vacant at Ferozepur and Zira subdivisions.

At the Ferozepur Civil Hospital, out of 38 sanctioned posts of specialised doctor, eight posts have been lying vacant. Similarly, at the Zira Civil Hospital, out of 21 sanctioned posts, nine are vacant, while in Mamdot block, six out of 12 posts are vacant.

In Ferozeshah, nine out of 13 posts and in Guruharsahai, eight out of 10 posts are without any incumbent. Same is the scenario in Kassoana where three out of six posts of doctors are vacant and in Makhu five out of seven posts of doctors are lying vacant.

Sources said most of the doctors appointed in this border district from other regions get themselves transferred after some time.

Moreover, there is no District Health Officer posted in this border district, besides the posts of five medical officers are also lying vacant. There is no adequate facilities for anesthesia, forensic medicine and micro- biology at the main hospital here.

At present, there are six ventilators available at the Civil Hospital, however, the hospital does not have any trained staff or paramedics who could operate them.

Social worker Sunil Monga said their NGO had donated a ventilator to the Civil Hospital, but as it had been gathering dust, they gave it to a private hospital.

Sandip Gulati, a social worker, said: “Most of the patients who are admitted to the civil hospital are referred to either Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, or to to private hospitals.”

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said he had apprised senior officials of the Health Department regarding shortage of doctors.

