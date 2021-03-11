In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

Faridkot police arrested Nishant Singh, a resident of Kullah village in Patti tehsil of Tarn Taran district, in the Punjab Police Intelligence office attack case.

The suspect was currently living in Amritsar after marriage, a senior Punjab Police official said.

The suspect is already booked under several cases, including the NDPS Act.

Police recovered a Russian rocket launcher used in the attack from a plot on the old Sohana road less than 1km from the blast site on Tuesday night.

On May 9 evening, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired from the road which reached the third floor of the building but didn’t explode, damaging glass doors, windowpanes, furniture and computers.