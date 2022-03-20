In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, March 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday reconstituted SAD leader Bikram Majithia’s drug case probe team.

This was the first orders regarding the police department issued by the Chief Minister, where Mann has ordered to reconstitute the special investigation team (SIT) in the drugs smuggling charges against ex-Akali Minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The new team would be headed by AIG Gursharan Singh Sandhu and would have four other members. They include AIGs Rahul S and Ranjit Singh, besides two DSP rank officials.

The previous SIT was a three-member team headed by AIG Balraj Singh. The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on a FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021.

The 49-page FIR was based on an inquiry report by ADGP Harpreeet Singh Sidhu, head of the STF against drugs.

Sources said Sidhu was not happy with the progress made by the AIG Balraj and he had also conveyed of the unsatisfactory report it to his superiors.

It is also claimed that ADGP Sidhu was also not happy with the pace and the outcome of the SIT.

Further, AIG Balraj was also caught in a controversy over out of turn promotion of his son in the police department.