In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Singh Majithia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

Putting to rest speculation over contesting from two seats, three-time SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia today said he had decided to give up the Majitha constituency and contest from his arch rival and PCC chief Navjot Sidhu’s home turf of Amritsar East.

Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur had filed her nomination papers as a SAD candidate from Majitha yesterday, suggesting the Akali

leader might contest from Amritsar East alone.

Majithia said he had vacated the Majitha seat on “technical grounds” as under the poll norms, a candidate contesting from two seats has to give up one if he wins both. Sidhu had dared Majithia to give up Majitha and contest from Amritsar East. Majithia had filed his papers from Amritsar East on Friday.

Asserting that his decision should not be taken as a “challenge” or “dare”, he said: “After taking my constituency (Majitha) residents and supporters into confidence, I decided to contest from Amritsar East.”

During the course of campaigning in Amritsar East, Majithia had been facing queries about which seat he would choose should he win both. “It is a call of duty and my commitment towards voters who elect their representatives. My endeavour is to teach an ‘arrogant person’ (referring to Sidhu) how to respect and love,” he said.

“It was equally surprising for my wife as she has never been actively involved in political activities. I am sure she will do her best to serve the residents,” he said.

On his vision for Amritsar East, he claimed he had remained undefeated from Majitha due to the development brought about in his constituency.