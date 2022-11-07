In Gujarat, AAP-BJP playing friendly tie: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, November 6
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party, following the allegations levelled by the former Gujarat MLA Indranil Rajguru, who quit the party to re-join the Congress, on Friday that AAP was working in collusion with the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly election.
“CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal must come clean. They have been befooling people with the claims of being the party of Badlav (Change). AAP and BJP are playing a friendly match in Gujarat,” he said.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Congress #Gujarat #partap singh bajwa
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...