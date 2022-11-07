In Gujarat, AAP-BJP playing friendly tie: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party, following the allegations levelled by the former Gujarat MLA Indranil Rajguru, who quit the party to re-join the Congress, on Friday that AAP was working in collusion with the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly election.

“CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal must come clean. They have been befooling people with the claims of being the party of Badlav (Change). AAP and BJP are playing a friendly match in Gujarat,” he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Congress #Gujarat #partap singh bajwa