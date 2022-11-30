In Gujarat, Bhagwant Mann steps up AAP's free power pitch, produces bunch of 25,000 'zero' electricity bills

PTI

Ahmedabad, November 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday brought a bunch of 25,000 “zero” electricity bills from his state and said the people of Gujarat would get similar bills if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the Assembly polls.

Providing free electricity up to 300 units per month is one of the main election “guarantees” of AAP in Gujarat.

Voting for 182 Assembly seats will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann said the zero electricity bills were received by 61 lakh out of the 75 lakh households in Punjab, which is a testimony of AAP's commitment that it walks the talk.

"I have brought 25,000 zero electricity bills with the names and addresses which you can check. To date, there are around 75 lakh electric metres in Punjab. As many as 61 lakh households have received zero electricity bills.

"The number of such bills for December will be 67 lakh because of low consumption in winter. The same will increase to 71 lakh in January. We do what we say, and we say what we can do. The same can happen in Gujarat. We have made a promise and will deliver," he said.

Mann said the Punjab government had set up 100 mohalla clinics till August 15 and planned to establish more than 500 more such clinics by January 26.

The AAP government in Punjab had also guaranteed to revert to the old pension scheme and the notification for the same had been issued, Mann said.

"Not just that, our government also stopped the pension to legislators that saved crores of rupees of public exchequer," he added.