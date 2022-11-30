 In Gujarat, Bhagwant Mann steps up AAP's free power pitch, produces bunch of 25,000 'zero' electricity bills : The Tribune India

In Gujarat, Bhagwant Mann steps up AAP's free power pitch, produces bunch of 25,000 'zero' electricity bills

Providing free electricity up to 300 units per month is one of the main election ‘guarantees’ of AAP in Gujarat

In Gujarat, Bhagwant Mann steps up AAP's free power pitch, produces bunch of 25,000 'zero' electricity bills

A video grab of Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat.



PTI

Ahmedabad, November 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday brought a bunch of 25,000 “zero” electricity bills from his state and said the people of Gujarat would get similar bills if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the Assembly polls.

Providing free electricity up to 300 units per month is one of the main election “guarantees” of AAP in Gujarat.

Voting for 182 Assembly seats will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann said the zero electricity bills were received by 61 lakh out of the 75 lakh households in Punjab, which is a testimony of AAP's commitment that it walks the talk.

"I have brought 25,000 zero electricity bills with the names and addresses which you can check. To date, there are around 75 lakh electric metres in Punjab. As many as 61 lakh households have received zero electricity bills.

"The number of such bills for December will be 67 lakh because of low consumption in winter. The same will increase to 71 lakh in January. We do what we say, and we say what we can do. The same can happen in Gujarat. We have made a promise and will deliver," he said.

Mann said the Punjab government had set up 100 mohalla clinics till August 15 and planned to establish more than 500 more such clinics by January 26.

The AAP government in Punjab had also guaranteed to revert to the old pension scheme and the notification for the same had been issued, Mann said.

"Not just that, our government also stopped the pension to legislators that saved crores of rupees of public exchequer," he added. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

2
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

3
Health

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

4
Business

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Sports

BCCI serves conflict of interest notice on its president Roger Binny

7
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

8
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

10
Diaspora

Census 2021: Number of Christians falls as Muslims, Hindus rise in England

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Punjab police, BSF recover 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols from Ferozepur

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

Jagmeet Brar has called a press conference in Chandigarh on ...

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

12-year-old hangs herself at Zirakpur house

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Laxmi Singh takes charge as new Noida CP, first woman officer to head Police Commissionerate in UP

Pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala