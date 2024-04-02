In Gurdaspur, BJP leaves rivals behind

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 1

The BJP has taken the lead by announcing the name of its candidate for the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat and launching its campaign ahead of its rivals.

The onus has now shifted to its opponents to name their nominees.

BJP nominee Dinesh Singh Babbu visited some religious places this morning. Later, he presided over a workers’ meeting at his residence. He was also present at the party’s Lok Sabha election management committee meeting, which was held in Dinanagar.

With AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal getting detached from Punjab politics since he is in jail, local decision-makers have gone into a tailspin. Nobody in the party knows whom to approach for guidance. “Sitting Batala MLA Sherry Kalsi is a likely candidate. There is also a possibility of a parachute candidate being fielded,” said a senior leader.

The Congress has its own set of problems. The senior leadership, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, are disinterested in contesting.

Observers recall that in 2014, both Partap Singh Bajwa and Capt Amarinder Singh had declined to contest. However, a telephone call from the AICC higher-ups changed the scenario and both leaders were virtually forced to contest.

The grapevine has it that the Congress may settle for a BJP leader who, in the past, has contested the elections from the Gurdaspur LS seat. Sources admit that their leader had been approached by the Congress”.

The SAD is hard-pressed to identify a candidate. Ravi Karan Kahlon and former Batala MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal are prospective candidates.

