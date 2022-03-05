In Hungary, Indian volunteers to aid of those facing hardship due to Ukraine crisis

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 4
A group of students from the region, based in Hungary and other countries sharing borders with Ukraine, have emerged saviour for stranded Indians. Besides facilitating their stay at hostels and dormitories hired by the Indian Embassy in Budapest, they have been getting administrative clearance, arranging transport and providing medical care to Indians coming from Ukraine.
Malerkotla DC Madhvi Kataria has appreciated the gesture of the volunteers. “We salute these students, who have worked wonders as they themselves are students with meagre resources at their disposal,” said Kataria.
Ahmedgarh councillor Aman Afridi said a group of students led by Ramsha Farooqi and Mariyam Farooqi had been facilitating entry of Ukraine students across Hungary borders and their safe and comfortable stay at their flats, besides hostels and dormitories.
“After being motivated by their father Prof Irfan Farooqi of Government College, Malerkotla, Ramsha and Mariyam coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and volunteered to work for the evacuation of Indian students stranded at various places,” said Afridi, adding that a group of students supervised by embassy official Arvind Kaur had helped hundreds by now. Sonampreet Singh, Sargam Sharma, Ayesha Farooqi and Danish Farooqi were also among the volunteers.
“I was upset that irresponsible people had been sending negative impressions about our country... as over two dozen youth of our area are pursuing higher studies in Hungary and Poland, I thought of roping them in for the help of stranded persons,” said Prof Farooqi.
