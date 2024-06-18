 In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Family members stitch footballs in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 17

It is 6:15 pm and at least one person in every third house in Basti Danishmandan, Jalandhar West, could be spotted sitting on a raised platform tightly holding on a semi-stitched football inside out between their folded legs. There is power outage in the area and they all perhaps seemed to be making use of the last hour of the natural light to do their work.

Sialkot to Jalandhar

  • There are around 150 companies engaged in making footballs in the Jalandhar West Assembly segment which is to go to the polls on July 10
  • These companies through contractors have further engaged as many as 15,000 people for football stitching
  • Those into stitching work have an apprehension that football stitching work that their ancestors brought here from Sialkot is a dying industry and they could all go jobless in the years to come

As middle-aged Neha sat outside chit-chatting with her neighbour, her hands continued to make quick, tight stitches to bind the 32-piece football with a thick thread and a long sharp needle. “Despite so much of practice, it takes me straight two and a half hours to complete the stitching of one football that fetches me Rs 80 per ball. If am able to work uninterrupted, I can stitch up to five balls a day. That’s the livelihood of our family for decades”, she says.

It is not just Neha but her 19-year-old daughter Tanya, who too sits along stitching a relatively simpler rugby ball. “The rugby stitching will fetch us Rs 35 for a ball. I and my husband have been doing it earlier but Tanya has joined us recently. For a beginner, rugby stitching is easier”, she says.

Just right across her door is the house of a relatively elder, frail looking man Sukhdev. He takes us inside his house to show at least 20 stitched balls which he, his wife and two grown-up kids have readied in the last three-four days. All family members could be seen wearing a broad, rubber ring on the top fold of the first finger so as to avoid any cuts by the thread or the needle.

Sukhdev further explains, “It is far more easier to work on the PVC football material which we get now. I have worked on leather material, synthetic rubber and other hard polymers but this one is much softer and making stitches into it involves less of effort and saves time”.

There are around 150 companies engaged in making footballs in the Jalandhar West Assembly segment which is to go to the polls on July 10. These companies through contractors have further engaged as many as 15,000 people for football stitching. Those into stitching work have an apprehension that football stitching work that their ancestors brought here from Sialkot in Pakistan is a dying industry and they could all go jobless in the years to come.

“It is just because of less cost of production and more demand for balls that we continue to get the work. The middlemen are still the ones who earn far more than us that too without putting in any hard labour like us. They get Rs 140-150 per stitched ball from the company,” rued Raj Rani, another woman from the area.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Diaspora

Nikhil Gupta, accused of murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist, pleads not guilty in US court

4
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

5
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

7
India

9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

8
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

9
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

10
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

Top News

9 die, 41 hurt in WB train collision

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

NSA Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

Priyanka settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Rahul not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Decision on post in few days: Sources


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Farmers offer ‘desi daru’, food, fodder for cattle to labourers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 UT heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

On Father’s Day, man kills daughter for honour

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Crorepati candidate & betrayal, Angural, Bhagat trade charges

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp