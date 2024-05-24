In Jalandhar, SPG holds mock drill ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in Jalandhar to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the PM Narendra Modi’s rally on Friday.

Amid a call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) to oppose the PM, massive security arrangements have been put in place around the venue. Yesterday, farmers had declared to march towards the venue with black flags.

A 60 foot stage for the PM to deliver his address and a pandal to accommodate 50,000 people has been set up.

ADGP (Technical Services) Ram Singh and Police Commissioner Rahul S visited the venue. The SPG also held a mock drill today.

