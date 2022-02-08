In Lambi, Bhagwant Mann asks locals to end dynastic politics

In Lambi, Bhagwant Mann asks locals to end dynastic politics

AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Gurmeet Khudian take out a roadshow in Lambi. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Lambi (Muktsar), February 7

AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann today appealed to the voters to end the political career of the Badals by exercising their franchise in favour of the AAP candidate from Lambi, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, on February 20.

Time to oust Badals

Badals claim that Lambi is their traditional constituency. You have the opportunity to end their dynastic politics. Earlier, Sangrur voters have shown their power to the Dhindsa family. — Bhagwant Mann, Aap CM candidate

“The Badals claim that Lambi is their traditional constituency. You have the opportunity to end their dynastic politics. Earlier, Sangrur residents have shown their power to the Dhindsa family, which claimed that it was their traditional constituency,” said Mann, while addressing the public during his roadshow in different villages here.

He further said: “The 94-year-old Badal is still contesting the election and not ready to sit at home. He himself needs the help of four people to get on stage. At this age, people pray and stay home with their families, but Badal is begging votes just because of his son Sukhbir. He should give a chance to younger people or his workers, but now you will have to give them a chance by defeating Badal. If you want good hospitals, schools, employment, end of drugs menace and mining mafia, then elect honest people. The other political parties may try to lure you, but don’t fall in their trap.”

The state AAP president further targeted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the alleged involvement of his close relative in corrupt practices. He further said the broom symbol’s button on the EVM would change the fate of the public for the coming 30-40 years.

Later, he took out a roadshow in Malout town and some villages. Thereafter, he campaigned in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment, said, “You people better understand how to change the system. Now, it’s the time to bring real change in the system by bringing AAP to power in the state.”

#bhagwant mann #Lambi

