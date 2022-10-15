In-laws booked after man attempts suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 14

Five members of a family were booked on a complaint lodged by Sahib Singh of Kotkapura. He had tried to immolate himself earlier this week near his in-laws’ house on Krishna Nagar Road here.

The police said in a case registered under Sections 306 and 511 of the IPC, Sahib’s wife Renuka, her sister Monica, brother Ashish, mother Sumitra Devi and father Satyanarain Goyal had been named. The complainant, who sustained burn injuries, is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bathinda.