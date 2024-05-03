In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

Campaigning for the AAP candidate for the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency at Sahnewal in Ludhiana district, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann targeted Ravneet Bittu, the BJP candidate from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, on Thursday.

Seeking vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurpreet GP, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has refuted reports of his friendship with Ravneet Bittu and assisting him in winning the election. Terming it baseless, Mann appealed to people not to believe any rumours.

Addressing the public during a roadshow, Mann said, “Someone has spread rumour that Bittu is my friend, so I will help him win. This is false and baseless.”

Mann said AAP would win all 13 seats in Punjab. He added that Bittu should prepare for the fourth or fifth position in Ludhiana.

Mann joined GP on a roadshow in Mundian Kalan, situated in the Sahnewal Assembly area. The Sahnewal constituency falls under the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency.

Mann appealed to the people to support AAP candidate Gurpreet GP.

The CM emphasised that he was seeking votes from the people based on their achievements over the last two years.

CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday took out a roadshow in Phagwara in favour of AAP’s Hoshiarpur candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal. This is the second visit of the CM to Phagwara in a month. During his address, the CM said, “Press the jharroo wala (broom) button and vote to strengthen your brother (Chabbewal) from the seat and make AAP victorious.”

