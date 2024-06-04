In Ludhiana, male voters outshine female

Ludhiana: After Sangrur, the Ludhiana LS seat was the second best in terms of the turnout difference between male and female voters. A predominantly urban constituency, Ludhiana saw 61.97 per cent men and 58.01 per cent women cast vote, a difference of 3.96 percentage points. In CM Bhagwant Mann’s home constituency Sangrur, the difference stood at 4.05 in favour of women, with 62.49 per cent men voting as compared to 66.54 per cent women.
