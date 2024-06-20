In Malerkotla, cops getting ready to implement new criminal laws

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 19

The police are all set to implement new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedures and Indian Evidence Act with effect from July 1.

Sentences increased under fresh laws The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is reported to have 358 sections (instead of 511 sections of the IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been listed in the new law and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of the crimes

Depending upon the nature of offence, police custody under general criminal laws has been increased from 15 days to 90 days, according to Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, replacing CrPC

A total of 14 sections have been removed and 24 provisions have been changed in Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replacing the Indian Evidence Act

Besides coordinating an intensive online training program on various aspects of the new laws at their level, district police officers have prepared a roster for physical training of personnel working under their jurisdiction with intent to ensure that all rank and file are well versed with details of new regulations before the deadline.

It has been a real uphill task for senior functionaries at eight ranges, 24 district police offices and three commissionerates of the Punjab Police to enable their all personnel attend physical and online training while continuing to maintain law and order situation during Lok Sabha elections.

Trainees, including gazzeted officers and other rank employees, though preoccupied with their routine duties, however, showed extraordinary enthusiasm towards the process meant for better understanding, interpretation and compliance of various elements of new laws legislation of which was done by the Parliament in 2023.

“It is really enthusiastic experience to listening law experts for imbibing tips and interpretation of various sections of new laws, replacing 164-year-old system being following currently,” said a police personnel attending physical training at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy at Phillaur, maintaining that most of his colleagues prepared notes and purchased books on new laws.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur asserted that a route map was prepared and is being implanted to ensure that all eligible personnel working under her jurisdiction are trained fully on the subject before the scheduled implementation of new laws on July 1. “Though some personnel at some of our offices are yet to be imparted the required training, we have prepared a roster to include all remaining officials in the sessions to be held till the deadline,” said SSP Kaur, claiming that doubts and queries were being answered by experts on various aspects of the training.

Interaction with trainees revealed that the new laws include changes related to extremism, crime against women and children, besides electronic evidence. The training is being imparted by panels of judicial officers and experts according to a comprehensive curriculum prepared under aegis of Bureau of Police Research and Development.

