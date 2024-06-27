In Malerkotla, Revenue Dept completes longest mutation

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 26

More than 400 owners of 1,417 acres of land situated at Dasaundha Singh Wala village in Malerkotla, including numerous NRIs, will heave a sigh of relief when the longest mutation (inteqal), done by the Revenue Department gets approved by the higher authorities.

The development would ease the process of applying for farads, which at present is a nightmare due to a single khewat, as it contains such a high number of khataunis (single or joint owners).

Getting farad in this khewat costs between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 due to high number of pages (Rs 25 per document).

Farad is the first document, which is demanded by prospective buyers, banks sanctioning loans and property being inherited to next generation. It also resultes in undue delay of payment of produce sold by farmers as online updation of “J Form” usually requires manual recording by officials of the Mandi Board.

Other than physical measurement of each field, tallying records and making rectifications, the revenue officials prepared 248-page mutation documents and 152 pages of khaangi taqseem (mutual consent).

Legal owners of 425 new khewats in proposed mutation, hailing from 12 villages, including Dasaundha Singh Wala, Kurad, Chhapa and Manki had been a harried lot for decades as their properties were not formally divided.

On June 28, 2023, the the land owners had constituted an action committee led by then Sarpanch Samarjit Kaur, which agreed on mutual division.

Tehsildar Major Dr Harminder Singh Gholia said a camp was organised at a village gurdwara recently and the final map was displayed for general public. “Having received no objection from either of the owners, we have forwarded the report for consideration of senior functionaries,” he said.

“The state government should acknowledge contribution of all revenue officials,” said Harbir Singh Dhindsa, chief, Revenue Patwar Union.

The Arhtiya Association, Ahmedgarh, has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get the last phase of the process expedited.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla