In Muktsar, 35 dengue cases in just 2 months

Muktsar, October 22

The number of dengue cases has been increasing in Muktsar district for the past two months. As many as 49 dengue cases have been reported so far in the district. Of these, 35 were reported in less than two months.

A perusal of the records procured from the Health Department revealed that maximum 17 cases were detected in Malout town, followed by 13 in Gidderbaha town, six in the Lambi block, four in Muktsar town, three each in Chak Sherewala, Alamwala and Doda blocks.

Shockingly, there is no MD (Medicine) doctor in any government hospital in the district. In such a situation, all those requiring free treatment are being referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Further, the single-donor platelet concentrate (SDPC) machine, which reached the Muktsar Civil Hospital six months ago, has been made functional.

Dr Rashmi Chawla, District Epidemiologist, Muktsar, said, “The maximum number of dengue cases have been detected in urban areas. We have issued an advisory for the public and are spreading awareness as well.”

Similarly, Dr Ranju Singla, Chief Medical Officer, Muktsar, said, “We have recently made the SDPC machine functional. However, the posts of MD (Medicine) doctors are still lying vacant.”

High-grade fever one of the symptoms

The symptoms of the disease include high-grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts.

What precautions you need to take

Always keep overhead water tanks properly covered

Drain out water from coolers and scrub these dry once a week

In case of fever, get your blood examined at the earliest

Wear full-sleeve clothes and take full treatment if infected

Don’ts