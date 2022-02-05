In Muktsar, novel ways to reach out to voters

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 4

With just two weeks left for the campaign to end, all candidates are now trying their best to outdo each other with their innovative ways to woo voters.

Kanwarjit S Barkandi rides a tractor in Muktsar.

Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is vying to become MLA Gidderbaha for the third time in a row, is singing and dancing in his public programmes in the segment.

His close associates say Warring always tried to strike a chord with commoners. “In the last Assembly polls, we prepared some audio and video songs and people used to dance on these tracks in public meeting programmes. This time, when some youngsters compelled Warring to dance, he accompanied them. Further, he once even sang a patriotic song to cheer up the crowd,” said a close aide of Warring.

Similarly, SAD’s Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi, who is in the electoral fray to become the MLA for the second time, recently drove a tractor and a motorcycle in the villages.

Further, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s Gidderbaha candidate Gurpreet Singh Kotli is visiting villages by driving a tractor. He even stands on the tractor to deliver his public speech.

In other parts of the state, too, candidates are adopting innovative methods for their campaign. For instance, Congress candidate from Dhuri Dalvir Singh Khangura Goldy recently went bare feet to some area of Dhuri town. Similarly, Congress candidate from Moga Malvika Sood went on a bicycle to the returning officer’s office to file her nomination papers.

Meanwhile, a local said: “Politicians behave like a common man only during the elections. It is always good to see them doing such activities and trying to strike a chord.”