 In no hurry to lift dharna: Zira protesters : The Tribune India

In no hurry to lift dharna: Zira protesters

Will wait for CM’s written orders on closure of ethanol plant at Mansurwala, says Sanjha Morcha

In no hurry to lift dharna: Zira protesters

Members of the Sanjha Morcha and officials address the media at Mansurwala in Ferozepur.



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, January 17

It’s once bitten twice shy for the protesters who are seemingly in no hurry to lift the dharna notwithstanding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s announcement to close the ethanol plant situated at Mansurwala village in Zira.

No formal celebrations

  • There were no “dhols” or distribution of sweets. A protester said they did not wish to formally celebrate the occasion as they lost their companions during the protest
  • “We lost several companions, including Rajvir Singh, Amarjit Singh and Buta Singh. We don’t feel like having any formal celebrations,” said a Sanja Morcha member

HC-constituted panel visits site

  • Before the CM announced to shut the plant, a three-member panel constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to ascertain financial losses incurred by the unit visited Mansurwala
  • The panel comprising Justice RK Nehru (retd), advocate Babbar Khan and Excise and Taxation Additional Commissioner Viraj Tidke met the farmers near the protest venue

PAC demands resignation of Seechewal

  • Kapil Dev, a member of the Public Action Committee (PAC), questioned the credibility of RS MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and sought his resignation
  • “Now, the CM has acknowledged that the plant was damaging environment. Why did Seechewal, who came here as a part of the NGT monitoring team, give a clean chit to the factory?” asked Kapil
  • Seechewal, however, hailed the decision of the government and tweeted that it would send a strong message to industrial establishments in the state, which were polluting environment

long fight finally pays off

July 22, 2022: Residents of Mansurwala complain that during the drilling of a borewell near gurdwara, “liquor” like toxic fluid started coming out of the ground

July 24: Villagers sit on a dharna in front of the ethanol plant

August 18: A three-member NGT monitoring team visits the plant and collects samples

October 20: Following a petition filed by Malbros International, the High Court directs the state government to deposit Rs 5 crore with its registry within a week

November 29: The High Court directs the government to deposit another Rs 15 crore with the registry and asks the Ferozepur DC to file an affidavit giving details of the protesters

December 15: On a complaint of PAC, the NGT issues a notice to the Chief Secretary, directing him to file a response within two months and to appear on next date of hearing on February 23

December 16: 11 members of the Sanjha Morcha meet CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh over the issue

December 17: Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwala arrives at the protest site to announce the decisions taken by the CM. However, the protesters refuse to relent

December 23: Three fact-finding panels constituted by the government — on health analysis, animal husbandary and soil testing — visit the site, but the protesters refuse to join them

January 16, 2023: A three-member panel set up by the High Court to ascertain financial losses incurred by the ethanol plant reaches Ferozepur

Protesting for the past six months, agitators announced that they had called a meeting of all farmer and labour unions on Thursday at 11 am to take a final call on lifting their dharna.

Members of the Sanjha Morcha who had been sprearheading the protest said they would wait for the written orders of the CM in this regard, besides demanding that the state government should immediately withdraw all the cases filed against them during the course of agitation.

“We do not want a repeat of Delhi. Farmers lifted their protest without getting anything in written. Later, we realised that the Centre was not fulfilling our demands,” said Sarpanch Gurmel Singh of Mansurwala village.

The protesters felt elated as the news broke about the state government’s decision to shut the ethanol plant. They raised slogans of “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal” and thanked Mann. “CM Mann has become our hero today,” said a protester.

Roman Brar, a member of the Sanjha Morcha, said, “We started this protest on July 24. We withstood heavy rains, scorching heat and subsequently faced extreme bone-chilling conditions. We were determined not to give up till achieving our objective.”

Jagtar Singh, another member of the morcha, said, “Groundwater got contaminated, cattle died, soil fertility reduced and locals succumbed due to various ailments in the area. We were just fighting for clean air and water. Finally, our voice has been heard.”

#bhagwant mann #Zira Agitation

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Diaspora

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

3
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

4
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

5
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

6
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

7
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

8
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with India to resolve 'burning' issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

9
Trending

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

10
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized

Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it

Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it

Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...

US is putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...

JP Nadda to lead saffron party in 2024 poll

JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll

Gets extension as party president


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Residents stage dharna over civic problems in Tarn Taran

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

Nod to ~17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tussle deepens, AAP accuses Delhi L-G VK Saxena of interfering in govt work

DU to form Centre for Hindu Studies

Delhi horror: Four accused face murder charges

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Out on bail, Malerkotla man nabbed with 265-gm heroin

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants