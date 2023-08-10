In Parliament: Stop drama on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Manipur, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi, August 9
SAD MP today maintained equidistance from both ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress while participating in a debate on the no-confidence motion as she said time had come to stop drama on the 1984 riots, Manipur and Rajasthan.
During her speech, apart from blasting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his narration about the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Badal also raised the issue of Manipur and the Centre’s ‘inaction’ against atrocities taking place in the strife-torn northeastern state.
“I listened to both sides (Congress and BJP) and it was shocking to me. Rahul Gandhi talked about his yatra. You roamed the entire country, I wish you had visited the widow colony in Delhi where thousands of 1984-riot victims are settled,” she said.
Lamenting that this no-confidence “is not about House arithmetic or number, but about confidence”, Badal trained her guns on the BJP saying: “Do they have Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas? Do they have the confidence of the nation’s Sikhs, Christians and Muslims?”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery
Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...