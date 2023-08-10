In Parliament: Stop drama on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Manipur, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

SAD MP today maintained equidistance from both ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress while participating in a debate on the no-confidence motion as she said time had come to stop drama on the 1984 riots, Manipur and Rajasthan.

During her speech, apart from blasting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his narration about the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Badal also raised the issue of Manipur and the Centre’s ‘inaction’ against atrocities taking place in the strife-torn northeastern state.

“I listened to both sides (Congress and BJP) and it was shocking to me. Rahul Gandhi talked about his yatra. You roamed the entire country, I wish you had visited the widow colony in Delhi where thousands of 1984-riot victims are settled,” she said.

Lamenting that this no-confidence “is not about House arithmetic or number, but about confidence”, Badal trained her guns on the BJP saying: “Do they have Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas? Do they have the confidence of the nation’s Sikhs, Christians and Muslims?”

