In PCC chief Warring’s home district Muktsar, Congress performs poorly

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 8

Though the Congress bagged seven seats with 26.3 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha poll in the state, the party’s candidates remained at third and fourth positions in PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s home district Muktsar, which is divided into three constituencies — Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda.

In Muktsar, the Congress remained on fourth position with 18,891 votes. In Malout, the Congress stood on third spot with 24,873 votes. Both Malout and Muktsar Assembly segments are part of the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency from where Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya won the poll.

In Lambi, the Congress remained on third position with 17,371 votes. The Lambi Assembly segment is part of the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency from where SAD candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal won.

In Gidderbaha, from where Warring himself is a third-time MLA, the Congress candidate polled 20,273 votes and was at third position. The Gidderbaha Assembly segment is part of the Faridkot parliamentary constituency from where Independent Sarabjeet Sing Khalsa won.

Muktsar is the home district of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal as well. The Akali Dal performed better than other political parties here. In Lambi and Malout, the SAD bagged 54,337 and 32,815 votes and remained on first position. In Muktsar, the SAD polled 34,633 votes and to stay at second position. In Gidderbaha, the SAD got 19,791 votes and remained on fourth spot.

The AAP candidate, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, stood at second position in these two Assembly segments with 31,976 and 31,073 votes, respectively.

In Gidderbaha, AAP remained second with 20,310 votes. In Muktsar, AAP stood first with 40,393 votes. AAP’s Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar was the party nominee from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Lok Sabha #Muktsar