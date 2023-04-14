In photos: Punjab Police's frantic search for Amritpal Singh following rumours that pro-Khalistan activist may be in Talwandi Sabo on Baisakhi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 14

The Punjab Police had last month launched a major crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh. Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances and is yet to be nabbed.

In a desperate attempt to nab the Khalistan activist, police are frantically searching for him, especially on the occasion of Baisakhi, believing that he might visit any of the gurdwaras in Punajb.

Also, heavy police force--along with paramilitary force --has been deputed near Golden Temple.

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh has been holding meeting with senior police officials and supervising the security measures around the shrine.

Police were seen searching all vehicles on highways and link roads since Thursday night for Amritpal, following rumours that he may try to reach Talwandi Sabo on the day of Baisakhi.

From putting up posters to checking every vehicle and houses in Punjab and other states, police are leaving no stone unturned to nab him.

ADGP Law & order Punjab has briefed the police officers/employees at Talwandi Sabo regarding their Vaisakhi Mela duties. #YourSafetyOurPriority pic.twitter.com/bJA8g7MESf — BATHINDA POLICE (@BathindaPolice) April 13, 2023

On Thursday, police arrested two brothers for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

When Amritpal escaped from police after reaching Marnaian village on March 28, he met both the brothers who were loading sand in a tractor-trailer. They allegedly took Amritpal to their house where they fed him and gave him clothes, police said.

'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters have been pasted at railway stations in Punjab and also a reward is offered to informer.

"Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information," read the poster.

The name of the informer will be kept confidential, it said.