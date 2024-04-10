 In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’ : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek 'blessings'

BJP’s Preneet Kaur at Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan.



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 9

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, candidates and ticket aspirants of most political parties in Punjab are flocking religious shrines to seek blessings and to woo voters as well.

Over the past few weeks, several leaders of different parties have visited various shrines in Punjab, HP, J&K and UP.

For instance, BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur recently paid obeisance at the Ram Temple and Nazarbag Sahib Gurdwara in Ayodhya. She also visited Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS) at Nurmahal and Dera Radha Soami Satsang, Beas. BJP’s Gurdaspur candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu recently visited the DJJS, Nurmahal.

BJP’s Rana Gurmit Sodhi at Vaishno Devi shrine.

Similarly, BJP’s Jalandhar candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku went to Dera Sachkhand Ballan and Bhagwan Valmiki Yog Ashram at Nakodar in his own constituency. The saffron party’s Faridkot candidate, Hans Raj Hans, too paid obeisance at the Nakodar ashram.

A ticket aspirant from Ferozepur, senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi recently paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Jammu, and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also visited the Beas dera.

AAP candidate from Anandpur Sahib Malwinder Singh Kang visited the Naina Devi Temple in HP and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, which falls in his own constituency.

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is being projected as the Congress candidate from Jalandhar, visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Ayodhya temple, Beas dera and Bhagwan Valmiki Yog Ashram in Jalandhar.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November 2022 visited the Beas dera just before his election rallies in HP.

Some political observers said though the managements of religious shrines mostly remain apolitical, politicians in an attempt to influence voters keep visiting these places.

“In the coming days, a number of politicians will be seen visiting the Golden Temple, performing havan at the Mata Baglamukhi Temple in HP and paying obeisance at Salasar Dham in Rajasthan,” they said.

They claimed earlier a number of politicians used to visit the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa as well, but since the conviction of its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in rape and murder cases, a majority of politicians have preferred to stay away. “However, the dera holds huge significance in Punjab politics as it has a large number of followers,” they claimed.

For divine intervention

  • BJP candidate Preneet Kaur paid obeisance at the Ram Temple and Nazarbag Sahib Gurdwara in Ayodhya
  • Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Ayodhya temple, Beas dera & Valmiki Yog Ashram in Jalandhar
  • Aam Aadmi Party nominee Malwinder Singh Kang visited the Naina Devi Temple and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Lok Sabha #Muktsar


