In Punjab Assembly, Partap Bajwa demands discussion on SYL, Bargari issues

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan says the session is legal

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Bariana

Chandigarh, October 20

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa on Friday started Zero Hour saying the Congress wanted to discuss the SYL issue and if the government had kept any time for it.

Bajwa said the Bargari sacrilege issue needed to be discussed.

He said, “Your convener had promised that your government would address the issue within 24 hours of forming the government. Your MLA and former IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had accused the CM of not standing with him on the Bargari issue, he added.

Bajwa asked CM Bhagwant Mann to ensure suspension of MP Sandeep Pathak, adding that despite being an MP on a Punjab seat he was taking sides with Haryana on the SYL issue.

SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali said SAD had made blue cards for the poor all over the state and now a large number of BPL cards are being wrongly cancelled.

MLA Pargat Singh raised the issue of the Tarn Taran SSP in a sand mining case, saying the upright officer should not be ill-treated.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora said despite the noise made by the opposition, he would like to clarify that the session was legal. He said under Rule 16, the House could be adjourned and the Speaker had the final word on it.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also said the session was legal.

