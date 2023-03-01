In rejig, IG Jaskaran made head of Intelligence Wing

Chandigarh, February 28
In a major reshuffle, the government today posted IG Jaskaran Singh as the head of the Punjab Police Intelligence Wing and ADGP GS Dhillon as the head of Law and Order.
The post of head of the Intelligence Wing had been lying vacant since January 31 when Jatinder Aulakh retired from the service.
IG Naunihal is now Amritsar Police Commissioner, RK Jaiswal is ADGP-STF (Drugs), Mohnish Chawla is ADGP, State Crime Record Bureau, and SPS Parmar is the ADGP, Bathinda.
