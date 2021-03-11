Punjab and Haryana High Court orders continuation of interim protection to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday questioned the state of Punjab on filing of a habeas corpus plea in Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga case.

In a relief for Bagga, Justice Anoop Chitkara’s Bench ordered continuation of interim protection to the BJP leader.

Justice Chitkara fixed the case for further hearing post summer break on July 5. The case will come up for final hearing on that date.

Meanwhile, Haryana handed over the Pipli police station CCTV footage.

Punjab said Bagga should join the investigation.

Justice Chitkara said senior functionaries of Punjab Police could question Bagga at his place in Delhi.

Senior advocate Puneet Bali on behalf of Punjab said Bagga is not above law.

Bali said their senior police functionaries were stopped and detained.

Haryana AG Baldev Raj Mahajan said police acted on the basis of court orders.

Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General, refuted the allegations of illegal detention.

He said that not even a single officer was detained.

An affidavit in this regard has already been filed by Delhi Police.

#tajinder pal singh bagga