In Ropar, mining takes toll on bridges, groundwater

Foundation of two of the 13 piers of Algran bridge on Swan riverbed has been weakened due to illegal mining

In Ropar, mining takes toll on bridges, groundwater

Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Ropar, February 27

The whirring of a poclain machine digging a common grazing ground (charand in local parlance) in the Swan riverbed on Monday night alerted members of the Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee. They rushed to the spot (near Bhalan village) and tried to catch hold of the machine operator. He, however, managed to flee but the machine was seized by officials.

The foundation of two of the 13 piers of Algran bridge on the

Swan riverbed has been weakened due to illegal mining. File photo

That was one of the 10 machines seized by the authorities in the past one month.

Locals had formed the committee last year after the mining mafia “grew big”, and increased the extraction of sand and stone from the rivers in the district, damaging bridges, roads and ecology.

ECONOMICS behind it

  • Mining generates direct or indirect employment for thousands of people in Ropar district. Some are hired as machine operators and drivers, while some work as labourers at stone crusher units. Hundreds of others have built automobile repair shops and ‘dhabas’ outside stone crusher units.
  • Besides, landowners have been earning crores of rupees by selling off their land situated on the riverbed. One acre of land in Agampur area is bought for up to Rs32 lakh by the mining mafia to extract sand and gravel.

Web of ‘goonda’ tax

  • To avoid transportation charges and other expenses, stone crusher owners prefer lifting sand and gravel from an unauctioned area in collusion with landowners. As a result, construction material at auctioned sites (taken on contract) remain unsold.
  • To make up for losses, the contractor in alleged connivance with politicians and officials set up illegal barricades and collect Rs4.25 per cubic ft as “royalty”, termed as “goonda” tax, from crusher owners.

Bridges in the Algran and Agampur areas face the threat of collapse because of rampant illegal mining.

The Swan and Sutlej riverbeds have been dug up till the piers of the bridges. Sand has been extracted through submersible pumps up to the depth of 80 ft, much beyond the permissible limit of 10 ft.

Scale of illegal excavation

5.33 lakh metric tonne Extraction allowed by govt every month

27 lakh metric tonne Material extracted illegally every month

100 stone crushers in Ropar district

90,000 tonnes Sand and gravel extracted every day

As a result, the level of underground water has dipped drastically in villages situated along the Sutlej and Swan — Harsa Bela, Mehandpur, Bhangal, Khera Kalmot, Majari lower, Haripur, Palata, Bhalan, Taraf Mazari, Nangran and Algran. Famers say they have to spend lakhs of rupees on new tubewells.

Experts point out that deep digging of the riverbed will pollute the underground water. According to geologist Jaspal Singh, the digging of riverbed to such level punctures the aquifer (underground layer of water-bearing permeable rock). That is the reason that the underground water emerges at mining sites, he says.

The unchecked mining and tippers overloaded with sand and gravel have also taken a toll on the infrastructure.

In 2020, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited had submitted an estimate that required Rs 1.2 crore to repair its 220 KV power supply line tower situated in the Sutlej riverbed near Anandpur Sahib.

Roads are lined with scores of tippers loaded with sand and gravel, day and night. Almost every link road in the district is in dilapidated condition as overloaded tippers ply on these roads to avoid toll plazas on highways.

To dig out more sand, the mafia has now started digging up fields and hills. A big part of the hilly area in the Shivalik range at Khera Kalmot and Kiratpur Sahib has already been dug up. Farmers are offered a hefty amount to let the mafia lift sand from their land.

Tikka Yashvir Chand, one of the founder members of the Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee, says: “In the past one year, the committee has helped officials seize dozens of machines and vehicles linked to illegal mining.” He further says illegal mining has been restricted to Bhalan area since the agitation by the committee in March last year. “Still, it could not be stopped completely.”

A former crusher owner facing allegations of illegal mining says, “Faulty policies of the state government are to blame. The state government fails to auction off sufficient number of quarries, creating shortage of construction material required by stone crushers and washing plant units. Not even a single quarry has been operational in Anandpur Sahib for years. Hundreds of crushers need material and this leads to illegal mining and corruption.”

Sartaj Singh, Ropar Executive Engineer (XEN), mining, says, “Whenever a case of illegal mining comes to the notice of my department, action is taken. Police complaints have been filed in more than 30 cases and the machinery seized. Investigation into nearly 50 complaints submitted last year is in progress.”

#illegal mining

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
World Russia-Ukraine conflict

Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

3
World

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman breaks down after spotting martyred brother’s name at National War Memorial

5
Nation

Russia, Ukraine agree to hold talks; Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

6
Nation

PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

7
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

8
World

Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

9
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian Railways to operate special evacuation trains for stranded Indians

10
Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar presents the 'Akhtars'; the glamorous photos are unmissable

Don't Miss

View All
3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February

Amid biting cold, ‘langar on train’ warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

Top Stories

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Computer vision syndrome cases on the rise

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at fest

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity