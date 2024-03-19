 In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season : The Tribune India

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

However, his continuation in politics is still suspense

Navjot Singh Sidhu.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has made his comeback to commentary and will be seen during the IPL 2024, which gets underway on March 23.

However, his continuation in politics is still suspense.

“A wise man once said, “Hope is the biggest ‘tope'”. And this wise man, the great @sherryontopp himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast!,” said Star Sports in a post on X.

The IPL season opener is between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Former Cabinet minister and Punjab Congress president Sidhu is lying low in politics after walking out of jail in April last year. He remained behind bars for 317 days in a Patiala jail in his hometown Patiala in a 1988 road rage case.

A day earlier, Sidhu slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. “Today, the shocking reality of Punjab's financial state has been brought to light. Recent figures reveal a dire situation with the government's debt soaring to Rs 47,262 crore in 2022-23, Rs 44,032 crore in 2023-24 (revised estimates), and Rs 41,831 crore in 2024-25 (Budget estimates),” he said.

He said the Economic Survey of India highlighted a concerning reverse multiplier trend where Punjab's investment to GDP ratio has plummeted from 30.22 per cent in 1990's to a mere 14.07 per cent in recent years.

Responding to Sidhu's rejoining cricket commentary, Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said he was the first person in the world to foresee this.

“I tweeted this two years back that you may be join back as cricket commentator or in comedy circus. Will watch your shows in the busy schedule of elections,” he added.

with IANS inputs

