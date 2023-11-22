In Sangrur district, several farmers running campaign against farm fires

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 21

At a time when the stubble-burning cases are being witnessed, there are many growers in the district, who have not been burning stubble for last many years and also running a campaign against putting the fields on fire.

“From the past 11 years, I have not burnt stubble on my 17 acres of land. PAU reports show that the health of my land has improved due to the non-burning of stubble. Earlier I used to mix stubble in land, but now I am using mulching technique. I also try to convince others,” said Daljinder Singh of Chathe Nakte village. Some farmers have already sown their wheat without burning the stubble.

Another farmer, Dharminder Singh from Ugrahan, said he has not burnt the stubble since 2007 and has also been managing stubble without burning. “By doing so, per acre production of my crops has increased and my expenses of sowing have also come down. I have sown my all wheat over 10 acres,” he said.

Farmers from various villages told The Tribune that the burning of stubble not only damages the health of soil, but is expensive as well. After burning the stubble, the sowing cost increases as they have to plough their field at least three-four times. But without burning of fields and through Happy Seeder, farmers are able to sow wheat with just 5-6 litres of diesel per acre (used to run their tractors to plough field).

Another farmer Jaspreet Singh from Loharmajra village said he had been sowing crops without putting his fields on fire for eight years now.

