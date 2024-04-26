In Sangrur, straw in grain sacks; inquiry ordered

Sushil Goyal
Sangrur, April 25
After theft of wheat was reported from bags procured by the PUNGRAIN, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry.
District Food and Civil Supplies Controller (DFSC) GS Kang said they had issued a notice to Jasrao Trading Company, Sangrur, in this regard.
He said the committee had called the arhtiya and had been asked to clear the picture. According to information, the theft came to the fore when labourers were loading wheat bags into wagons at the Sangrur Railway Station.
The labourers reportedly found that straw was put in several wheat bags instead of grain. The wheat was procured by the PUNGRAIN on behalf of the FCI and was being sent to Gujarat.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 406, 420, 379 and 120-B of the IPC against unknown persons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...