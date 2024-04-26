In Sangrur, straw in grain sacks; inquiry ordered

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, April 25

After theft of wheat was reported from bags procured by the PUNGRAIN, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry.

District Food and Civil Supplies Controller (DFSC) GS Kang said they had issued a notice to Jasrao Trading Company, Sangrur, in this regard.

He said the committee had called the arhtiya and had been asked to clear the picture. According to information, the theft came to the fore when labourers were loading wheat bags into wagons at the Sangrur Railway Station.

The labourers reportedly found that straw was put in several wheat bags instead of grain. The wheat was procured by the PUNGRAIN on behalf of the FCI and was being sent to Gujarat.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 406, 420, 379 and 120-B of the IPC against unknown persons.

