In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Jalandhar/Amritsar December 6

Rebel party leader Jagmeet Brar today joined former Punjab minister and former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur’s show of strength in the Bholath constituency. Notably, this was first show of strength held by Jagir Kaur after her expulsion from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Will continue to back Shiromani Akaali Dal We are a part of SAD and will continue to back and support our party, but our first mission is to get Sukhbir Badal removed as SAD president. Jagir Kaur, former SGPC Chief

Jagir Kaur organised a workers’ meeting at the Diwan Hall of Dera Prem Singh Murarewale, which she runs at Begowal. About 700 workers from the constituency are learnt to have joined the programme. Among those who attended her show were some sarpanches, panches and village workers who announced to stand with her and urged her to continue to fight to topple SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s leadership.

Jagir Kaur assured them that she would remain on a warpath till Sukhbir was removed as the SAD chief. “We are a part of SAD and will continue to back and support our party, but our first mission is to get Sukhbir Badal removed as SAD president. I have already told him on his face that people hate his name,” she told the gathering.

Jagmeet Brar told everyone that he stood by Jagir Kaur and her fight for a course correction in the Akali Dal.

SAD leader and former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar today declared to have quit all political positions in the party, yet would continue to work like any other worker for the prosperity of the party.

Brar, who was being questioned by the disciplinary committee for his alleged anti-party activities, today met Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, and handed over a memorandum. He said from today onwards, the Jathedar has declared him to be called as “Jagmeet Singh Akali” and continue to work in the direction of strengthening the party, which has arisen out of many sacrifices and struggle.

“Today, I have shunned all positions and committed to work as an ordinary Akali worker rather than running after party posts,” he said.

Terming Sangrur byelection result as the party’s political debacle, he said all ‘dissident’ Akali leaders should join hands to re-establish the SAD’s deteriorating base.

