In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Jalandhar, July 1

A stylish, yet simple Punjabi suit. Crisp starched-dupatta over the head and hair pulled back into a neat bun. A charismatic appeal on their faces and folded hands — the signature style of wives of Punjab’s big netas slugging it out in the hot and humid weather in the narrow lanes of Jalandhar West, with one thing on their mind: ensuring the victory of their parties in the July 10 byelection.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of CM Bhagwant Mann; Amrita Warring, wife of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder S Raja Warring; and Sunita Rinku, ex-councillor and wife of former Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku, are out to sway votes in congested mohallas in favour of the AAP, Congress and BJP, respectively.

While their husbands are involved in strategic planning, discussions and handing out duties to party workers, these ‘Mrs Politicians’ have taken the charge on the ground and are going door to door. But they don’t want to be seen merely as their husband’s proxies, for they are aware that they are crowd pullers, have impressive oratory skills, can strike a chord, and even have the power to overshadow them in future.

“If spouse politicians like Preneet Kaur have earned nationwide prominence, I too aspire for it. Whenever the Women Reservation Bill gets implemented, we stand a 33 per cent chance,” says Sunita Rinku.

The name of Sunita, who has been an aspirant for the Jalandhar mayoral post, also came up as the BJP candidate for the bypoll.

Amrita Warring is also keen for a ticket from Gidderbaha, where the bypoll is expected after her husband recently resigned as MLA after becoming Ludhiana MP. However, she says, “There is nothing as such, for now. I want to concentrate on Jalandhar West and give my best for the party here.”

Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who was an AAP volunteer even before her marriage, too, does not spell out her political ambitions. “I am helping my husband. Like him, I am a loyal soldier of the party, and wherever the party gives me duty, I will work to the best of my ability.”

