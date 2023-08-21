Jalandhar: In tents for 40 days, kids bear the brunt

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 20

Five-and-a-half-year-old Balwant Singh had remained hospitalised for a few days after he suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. It has been over 41 days since he has been living in a tent amid hot weather conditions at Nahl Mandi, Lohian, after his family in Dhakka Basti lost their one-room home due to floods.

A little better, he is not attending school. After he was discharged, his mother Bhupinder Kaur also went through the same condition and remained in a hospital. Now back, she is not in a condition to even speak or move properly due to weakness. In a meek and low voice, she said, “Hilleya vi nai janda. Zindagi mushkil ho gayi hai (I cannot even move properly. Life has become very tough).”

Just next to their tent lives Prakash Kaur, whose 13-year-old daughter is suffering from menstrual problem and she (daughter) goes to a nearby field in the evening to relieve herself. On July 10, the deluge had ravaged everything. But even after more than a month, the ill-impact of floods on the lives of people is only increasing.

A daily wager Surjit Singh, father of Balwant, said he has been witnessing nightmares since July. “People are falling sick. It is a tough time. Also, we do not even know when we will be able to live under a proper shelter. Children cannot take this anymore. They are suffering a lot,” he said.