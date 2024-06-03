In U-turn, MLA Angural seeks to withdraw his resignation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 2

A day after the Lok Sabha poll, former AAP leader and Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural, who had defected to the BJP along with MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on March 27, requested Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to allow him to withdraw his resignation.

Reports of the withdrawal of his resignation had started doing the rounds last night.

The Speaker confirmed that he had received a letter from Angural. The MLA stated in his letter that had his resignation been accepted, elections would have been held again in the Jalandhar (West) segment, which would have caused the government to incur undue expenditure. Thus, he has decided to withdraw his resignation.

In April, Angural had threatened to move the court, if his resignation was not accepted. Both Rinku and Angural today posted photos and videos of each other on social media platforms.

Rajan Angural, MLA’s brother, posted on Facebook, “Liars and frauds will be confronted in the Vidhan Sabha. Our only aim is to save Punjab from destruction.”

Rajan said, “Despite Angural submitting his resignation two months ago, AAP adopted delaying tactics. He has taken this decision to prevent undue expenditure on the election process. Many in AAP and the Congress are keen on contesting from this seat.”

Even though Angural has sought the withdrawal of his resignation, he had made his inclinations amply clear on the day of voting in a Facebook Live, which he shot in his segment. He ridiculed AAP by shooting a decked-up empty party booth in the Jalandhar (West) segment.

