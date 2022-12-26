In U-turn, Zira farmers refuse to join Punjab govt panels

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 25

In a flip-flop for the second time within 10 days, representatives of the Sanjha Morcha today refused to join the four fact-finding panels set up by the government, leading to stalemate again.

As many as 48 protesters were released from the Central Jail last night.

It was expected that the protesters would come forward to cooperate with these committees. However, the protesting organisations again failed to take any “unanimous” decision and raised more demands, including the cancellation of FIRs against the protesters, besides restoring their firearms licences which were earlier cancelled by the district administration.

Roman Brar, member of the Sanjha Morcha, said they wanted the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to issue a notification that all cases, including those related to power thefts, were cancelled, besides their firearms licences were restored and their properties (fards), which had been attached with the documents submitted in the High Court, were released.

“Once the notification is issued by the CMO, we will cooperate with the teams,” said Brar, adding that otherwise they would block highways all over the state and gherao the MLAs from Tuesday for which the state government would be responsible.

Earlier also, after meeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on December 16 in Chandigarh, Sanjha Morcha members had assured of lifting the dharna, however, they later retracted as a section of protesters did not agree the next day, echoing that “Sadi Ekko Mang, Factory Band” (We have only one demand that is to shut down the factory).

Meanwhile, the Sanjha Morcha honoured all protesters, who were released from the jail, at the dharna site. Various organisations, including the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the BKU Krantikari, the BKU Ekta (Ugraha), the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Samiti and other Sikh organisations held deliberations on the course of action. However, no decision to join the probe panels was taken, said Gurmail Singh Sarpanch.

The dharna completed five months today with little progress on the ground as the protesters have been adamant not to move unless the plant was shut down.

