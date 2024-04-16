 In wait-and-watch mode, parties dither over choosing Ferozepur candidates : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  In wait-and-watch mode, parties dither over choosing Ferozepur candidates

In wait-and-watch mode, parties dither over choosing Ferozepur candidates

In wait-and-watch mode, parties dither over choosing Ferozepur candidates

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, April 15

Anxiety looms large as the statement continues over the allocation of tickets by the mainstream political outfits in Ferozepur. Till date, neither the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, nor the Aam Aadmi Party or Bharatiya Janata Party have opened their cards over choice of candidates for this ‘halqa’ triggering unrest amidst both the ticket seekers, and the party workers. Sources revealed that these parties were perhaps waiting for their rivals to blink the eye first so that they could evolve their strategies to take decision on the candidates.

For the last almost three decades, this constituency has remained an Akali citadel, as SAD candidates have won this seat continuously since 1998. However, the sitting MP and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal reportedly deciding not to contest this time, speculations have been rife on his formidable replacement as the party is still scouting for the right one. However, it is not going to be cakewalk for SAD this time, especially after severing ties with the BJP due to which they are treading cautiously to ensure that the party continues its winning spree from this seat.

On the other hand, the Congress is also divided into two school of thoughts over its candidate. Party insiders said that the choice was between a fresh face or going by traditional caste based decision. Even AAP is also in dire-straits to zero-in on its nominee here as it is facing a problem of plenty with several of its senior party leaders, many of whom claim to be ‘taksaalis’, are in the fray for the ticket. Meanwhile, the BJP is also looking for a turncoat to open its account here, though two of its senior party leaders are vying for the nomination.

Only SAD (A) and BSP have announced their candidates till now. While SAD (A) has nominated former Punjab Police Inspector Bhupinder Singh Bhullar who is the father of slain gangster Jaipal Singh, as the party candidate, the BSP has nominated Surinder Kamboj, who is the father of AAP MLA from Jalalabad Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy.

“It is unfortunate that none of the main parties has been able to decide their candidates for this seat which has remained hitherto neglected. During the last three terms, no major project other than PGI Satellite Centre has been setup here,” said Ranjan Sharma, a local social worker.

Sukhbir Badal may not contest from the Akali bastion

  • For the last almost three decades, this constituency has remained an Akali citadel, as Shiromani Akali Dal candidates have won this seat continuously since 1998
  • However, the sitting Member of Parliament and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal reportedly deciding not to contest this time, speculation has been rife on his formidable replacement
  • The Congress is also divided into two school of thoughts over its candidate. Party insiders said that the choice was between a fresh face or going by traditional caste-based decision
  • Even Aam Aadmi Party is in dire straits to zero in on its nominee here as it is facing a problem of plenty with several of its senior party leaders, many of whom claim to be ‘taksaalis’, are in the fray for the ticket
  • Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also looking for a turncoat to open its account here, though two of its senior party leaders are vying for the nomination
