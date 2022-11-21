 In worst-affected Sangrur district, many villages buck the trend : The Tribune India

In worst-affected Sangrur district, many villages buck the trend

Paddy harvesting and wheat being sown simultaneously. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 20

Worst affected by stubble burning, in Sangrur district many villages have bucked the trend as more than 40 to 50 per cent farmers of these villages have opted to manage stubble without burning this season.

50% fields managed with other tech

There are at least 4,500 acres under paddy in Hariyu village, out of which 50 per cent have been managed with super seeder, happy seeder, smart seeder and other techniques without burning stubble. Mandeep Singh, Associate Director, Kheri Krishi Vigyan Kendra

“In our village around 40 to 45 per cent farmers have not burnt their stubble this year and managed all crop residute with machines. This year, figure is more than last year. We are hopeful that in coming year, the number of such farmers would increase further,” said Gurtej Singh, husband of Kanoi village Sarpanch Pardeep Kaur.

As per the initial reports of Agriculture Department in villages, including Gurdaspura, Harditpura, Nakte, Kalajhar, Bibri, Bagriya, Ratola, Haidar Nagar, Chapdauda, Jalalgarh, Chhokra, Chathe Nakte, Mardkhera, Ghasiwala, Model Sheron, Rampura, Jawaharwala, Gobindpura, Gaga, Hariyau, Dhindsa and Banarasi, 40 to 50 per cent farmers have not burnt their stubble while final figures are being prepared as sowing is still going on.

“There are around 4,500 acres under paddy in Hariyu village, out of which 50 per cent have been managed with super seeder, happy seeder, smart seeder and other technique without burning fields,” said Mandeep Singh, Associate Director, Kheri Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Interestingly, not only farmers, but even non-farmers have also been trying to convince farmers against stubble burning. Local Dr Preet Parkash Singh Sekhon (39) has been taking in writing from his tenants every year against burning of stubble. He also gives special financial aid to ensure the management of stubble without burning.

“Though I am not in farming , from last nine years, I have been ensuring that all stubble of 17 acres , is managed without burning. I take in writing from our tenats and partners, after giving our land on annual lease and also give special financial aid. My late father Charanjit Sekhon, who retired as District Attorney, had started sowing without burning and I am working to ensure that his wish is fulfilled every season. ” said Sekhon .

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal (DC) said in the coming season, many more villages would manage stubble without burning. “We are hopeful to see the management of all stubble without buring in many villages next paddy season. This year, many villages have managed crop residue in more than 50 per cent area without burning,” said DC.

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Leaked Tihar videos: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED on Monday

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Stubble-burning incidents rise to 49K in Punjab

