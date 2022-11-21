In worst-affected Sangrur district, many villages buck the trend

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 20

Worst affected by stubble burning, in Sangrur district many villages have bucked the trend as more than 40 to 50 per cent farmers of these villages have opted to manage stubble without burning this season.

“In our village around 40 to 45 per cent farmers have not burnt their stubble this year and managed all crop residute with machines. This year, figure is more than last year. We are hopeful that in coming year, the number of such farmers would increase further,” said Gurtej Singh, husband of Kanoi village Sarpanch Pardeep Kaur.

As per the initial reports of Agriculture Department in villages, including Gurdaspura, Harditpura, Nakte, Kalajhar, Bibri, Bagriya, Ratola, Haidar Nagar, Chapdauda, Jalalgarh, Chhokra, Chathe Nakte, Mardkhera, Ghasiwala, Model Sheron, Rampura, Jawaharwala, Gobindpura, Gaga, Hariyau, Dhindsa and Banarasi, 40 to 50 per cent farmers have not burnt their stubble while final figures are being prepared as sowing is still going on.

“There are around 4,500 acres under paddy in Hariyu village, out of which 50 per cent have been managed with super seeder, happy seeder, smart seeder and other technique without burning fields,” said Mandeep Singh, Associate Director, Kheri Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Interestingly, not only farmers, but even non-farmers have also been trying to convince farmers against stubble burning. Local Dr Preet Parkash Singh Sekhon (39) has been taking in writing from his tenants every year against burning of stubble. He also gives special financial aid to ensure the management of stubble without burning.

“Though I am not in farming , from last nine years, I have been ensuring that all stubble of 17 acres , is managed without burning. I take in writing from our tenats and partners, after giving our land on annual lease and also give special financial aid. My late father Charanjit Sekhon, who retired as District Attorney, had started sowing without burning and I am working to ensure that his wish is fulfilled every season. ” said Sekhon .

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal (DC) said in the coming season, many more villages would manage stubble without burning. “We are hopeful to see the management of all stubble without buring in many villages next paddy season. This year, many villages have managed crop residue in more than 50 per cent area without burning,” said DC.