Inclement weather spells trouble for farmers, procurement agencies

Faridkot, April 16
Inclement weather has led to high-moisture content in wheat crop, which has spelled trouble not just for farmers, but also for procurement agencies and the commission agents (arhtiyas) in mandis.
Under the fair and average quality standards, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the state agencies purchase wheat at minimum support price (MSP) with a maximum moisture content of 12 per cent. However, the wheat produce reaching mandis in this district has moisture content up to 20 per cent.
As a result, farmers can be seen drying their crop out in the open in mandis.
Faridkot Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar said, “Farmers are bringing wheat crop with high-moisture content in the mandis. As it cannot be procured, there may be glut like situation.”
To avoid wheat glut, we have issued directions to the District Mandi Officer to allow entry of crop with permissible moisture limit into mandis, said the DC.
So far, 10,219 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived in grain markets of Faridkot district. Of this, only 3,079 MT has been procured due to high-moisture content.
