Income Tax Department questions singer Kanwar Grewal for 31 hours

Chandigarh, December 20
Over 31-hour long questioning of Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal by an Income Tax Department team at his house in Mohali ended around 5 pm on Tuesday. Officials seized several documents but did not shared any information.
The teams, accompanied by CRPF personnel, carried out simultaneous search operations at the houses and offices of Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Ranjit Bawa on Monday. The operation was conducted specifically to tally the actual earnings of the singers with the wealth disclosed by them.
Grewal’s song ‘Rihai’ was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The song was about releasing Sikh prisoners, who had been languishing in jails for several years. He was also in the forefront of farmer agitation in New Delhi.
