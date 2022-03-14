Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

The Income Tax department on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to real estate group Omaxe in the national capital region and few other cities on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

At least 30 locations in Delhi-NCR and a few others in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are being covered where the tax department officers are looking at company documents and financial transactions primarily related to their real estate business, they said.

The group could not be reached for comment immediately.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers of Delhi-NCR. It also has significant presence in similar projects of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.