Nangal: Indefinite dharna over desilting of Swan river-bed

Nangal, November 8
A large number of residents, including women, sat on an indefinite dharna on the Nangal-Nurpur Bedi road over the desilting of Swan river-bed.
The protesters, led by sarpanch Amandeep Sanju, alleged that illegal mining was being done in the name of desilting of the river-bed.
Officials of the Mining Department, along with the police, tried to convince the protesters, claiming that lifting of gravel and sand was being done for a smooth flow of river water and as per guidelines.
Tikka Yashvir Chand of Bhallan village said the river-bed had been dug up more that 30 ft near their village. “The groundwater level has decreased and a large nubmber of tubewells have been rendered useless,” he said.
Last week, locals had staged a protest, following which desilting was stopped for two days. However, it was resumed again, said sarpanch.
