Independent MLA Rana to host rallies for Zira in Sultanpur Lodhi

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 4

Even though Sultanpur Lodhi Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh has not joined any party, he has started taking part in the activities of the Congress.

Rana Inder Partap Singh announced that he’d organise a rally for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Congress candidate Kulbir Zira in his Assembly segment on Monday. Two days ago, Rana met Zira in the presence of Punjab Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav at Sultanpur Lodhi and assured him his support in the presence of some workers.

Zira confirmed the development, saying, “Rana Inder Partap has offered me his support and shall be holding rallies for me, the first one being on May 6. Though he is not joining the Congress, he has said that he shall not go against his father and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh.”

The move of the Ranas has clearly annoyed Congress halqa in-charge and ex-MLA Navtej Cheema, who had already been making arrangements to welcome Zira. He had even started ‘we support Zira’ campaign for the party candidate and making arrangements for his tour to the segment before he got the whiff that the event has already been hijacked by Ranas. Rana had contested elections against Congress candidate Navtej Cheema and defeated him.

There had been a buzz few days ago that Rana Inder Partap could join the Congress any day as his father had been pushing his case for LS candidate from Anandpur Sahib or Khadoor Sahib. Junior Rana had already held meetings with the prominent leaders from about 16 villages of his Assembly segment apprising them of his plan and sharing with them that if his plan would materialise, he would ensure that the area gets another good leader.

As Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s name started doing rounds as candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Rana Gurjeet Singh quit his plans from this seat and reportedly used all his might to field his son from Anandpur Sahib but it did not work. Congress instead chose ex-minister Vijay Inder Singla from the seat. Ever since, Ranas even called a meeting of their workers at their place wherein they burst out anger against the party for not choosing Rana as the candidate and said that they would now support Amritpal.

Post the episode, Rana Inder Partap quit plans to join the Congress. “If I will join any party, I can face disqualification and will not be able contest for a period up to six months. I have checked all rules with the Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s office,” Rana said.

