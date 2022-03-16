Inderbir Singh Nijjer appointed Protem Speaker of Punjab Assembly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Inderbir Singh Nijjer appointed Protem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, ahead of the session scheduled from March 17 to 22.

He was administered oath as Protem Speaker by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Nijjer has been elected AAP MLA from Amritsar South.

He is the president of Chief Khalsa Diwan.