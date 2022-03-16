Inderbir Singh Nijjer appointed Protem Speaker of Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh, March 16
Inderbir Singh Nijjer appointed Protem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, ahead of the session scheduled from March 17 to 22.
He was administered oath as Protem Speaker by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Nijjer has been elected AAP MLA from Amritsar South.
He is the president of Chief Khalsa Diwan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business
Mann’s political career began in 2011 with the Manpreet Sing...
Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals
Officials say all currently valid old long-duration (10 year...
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief
In a tweet, Sidhu says that as desired by the Congress chief...
AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari
Tewari shares the invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twit...