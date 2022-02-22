India, Pakistan mark Saka Nankana Sahib centenary

Amritsar, February 21
The 1921 Nankana massacre was commemorated on both sides of the India-Pakistan border by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) today.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh participated in the programme at Pakistan organised to mark the 101st anniversary of the massacre. The pandal was set up at the memorial inside Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. —
#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #nankana sahib #Pakistan #psgpc #SGPC #Sikhs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...