India, Pakistan mark Saka Nankana Sahib centenary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

The 1921 Nankana massacre was commemorated on both sides of the India-Pakistan border by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) today.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh participated in the programme at Pakistan organised to mark the 101st anniversary of the massacre. The pandal was set up at the memorial inside Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. —

