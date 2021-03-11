India, Pakistan must pass resolution on Partition: Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 16

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh today said the governments of India and Pakistan should pass a condolence resolution in their respective Parliaments for those who died during the Partition and suffered the pain of displacement.

“While celebrating the 75 years of Independence, the governments of both countries should have remembered the victims, but they did not treat it as important,” he said, while addressing a congregation at Akal Takht to pay tribute to the Partition victims.

He said, “The visa policy should be liberalised so that people from both nations can freely visit their ancestral and holy places.” He also expressed concern over the “present situation” in Punjab.

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #Pakistan #Sikhs