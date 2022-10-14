India serves demarche on Canada for Khalistan 'referendum' plans in Toronto next month

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

India has again taken up with the Canadian authorities the plan by separatists to hold a second so-called referendum on Khalistan in Toronto on November 6. While a demarche has been served on Ottawa, a detailed discussion was held with Canadian diplomats here.

“We have taken up with the Canadian High Commission here in Delhi and also in Canada. We will continue to raise this issue in New Delhi and Ottawa,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing on Friday.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India, has declared that they would hold a second referendum on Khalistan. With Interpol having denied India’s request to issue a red corner notice against SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Khalistan separatists are believed to be going out full throttle to advertise the referendum.

The MEA has already described the referendum as “objectionable” and has said “it is very unfortunate that these are being allowed in a friendly country.”

Ever since the first referendum was held last month, the MEA has been active in highlighting its objection. “We hope that these activities stop in future. India has issued an advisory as well that how anti-India activities are on a rise in Canada and how it is posing a risk to Indians. We must not forget Kanishka Bombings. There have been links in the past. We have already banned the SFJ outfit,” Bagchi had earlier said.

India had reacted sharply to the first so-called Khalistan referendum held in Brampton on September 19. The separatists have said since the referendum is a peaceful process, that is why it will continue to be held in various locations. The month has been chosen because it was in November that anti-Sikh riots had taken place in India.

Canada routinely says it does not recognise the referendum to express support for a separate Sikh nation-state. But India points out that the previous cycle of violence and bloodletting in Punjab also arose from similar provocations.

Talk about a second referendum had started within a couple of days of the first one in which it is claimed 1.1 lakh Sikhs took place. Videos though showed a crowd of about 1,000 milling around a building in Brampton.

