INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘AAP workers not scared of jail’

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, April 26

While campaigning for Khadoor Sahib candidate Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today said Punjabis had their very own government for the first time and they should vote in favour of AAP.

Pays obeisance at shrines CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, along with their newly born child, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, Valmiki Tirath Sthan and Ram Tirath Mandir on Friday

“We have come to the Golden Temple to perform ardas to thank the Almighty and seek ‘sarbat da bhalla’. We prayed for harmony and peace among all communities,” said the Chief Minister.

Attacking PM Narendra Modi, Mann added that serving people and ending corruption was a sole aim of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who had been arrested by the ED. He said AAP volunteers were not scared of jails.

He pointed out that earlier farmers used to get eight hours of electricity, but after formation of the AAP government, the farming community was getting 11 hours of uninterrupted power supply.

He asked the electorate to give him more strength by ensuring victory of all 13 AAP nominees. He said as per initial reports, the INDIA bloc would form the government in the Centre and the BJP would lose badly.

He also asked Bhullar not to give irresponsible statements and said AAP believed in politics of work, building schools, hospitals and giving jobs to youngsters in the state.

Mann said he was asking for votes on the basis of work done in the last two years and PM Narendra Modi, even after being in the Centre for for 10 years, was seeking votes on the basis of religion, caste and “mangalsutra”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Khadoor Sahib #Laljit Singh Bhullar #Tarn Taran